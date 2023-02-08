99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Salvation Army readies coats distribution for children

Families can pick up new coats at the Salvation Army Service Center on Thursday afternoon.

By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 03:11 PM
ROCHESTER — Families needing coats for their children will be able to turn to the Salvation Army on Thursday.

“Where adults usually use one coat during the winter season, kids damage, outgrow and lose their coats all the time,” said Major Candace Voeller, corps officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester. “The purchase of one coat for children is a big financial burden on many families in our community, let alone more than one in a winter season. We hope this distribution will help to lessen that burden.”

The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center, 115 First Ave. NE, will have children's coats available between 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. All coats are new and intended to protect from harsh Minnesota winter conditions.

The Salvation Army also continues to work closely with Rochester Public Schools to best meet the needs of youth and families in Olmsted County.

No appointments are needed for families coming to receive coats. Families are encouraged to call 507-288-3663 with any questions about the distribution or other Salvation Army social services.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
