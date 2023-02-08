Salvation Army readies coats distribution for children

ROCHESTER — Families needing coats for their children will be able to turn to the Salvation Army on Thursday.

“Where adults usually use one coat during the winter season, kids damage, outgrow and lose their coats all the time,” said Major Candace Voeller, corps officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester. “The purchase of one coat for children is a big financial burden on many families in our community, let alone more than one in a winter season. We hope this distribution will help to lessen that burden.”

The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center, 115 First Ave. NE, will have children's coats available between 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. All coats are new and intended to protect from harsh Minnesota winter conditions.

The Salvation Army also continues to work closely with Rochester Public Schools to best meet the needs of youth and families in Olmsted County.

No appointments are needed for families coming to receive coats. Families are encouraged to call 507-288-3663 with any questions about the distribution or other Salvation Army social services.

