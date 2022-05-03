Salvation Army receives $17,000 in food donations from weekend food drive

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Salvation Army hosted a food drive this last Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Evangel United Methodist Church and received more than $17,000 worth of food donations. The Salvation Army hosted this drive in hopes to ensure its downtown food shelf would remain stocked with nonperishable food items for the remainder of 2022.

The Salvation Army does not plan to host any food drives like Saturday’s until next year, but people can always make monetary donations to the Rochester Salvation Army. Monetary donations will go toward perishable food items that need to be restocked often such as meat and dairy, said Rochester Salvation Army Program Director Steve Friederich.

“The idea behind the food drive was to help get us through the next six months, but we only have so much storage that we have available,” said Friederich on why another food drive will not be held until next year.

Freiderich added, “We can purchase food for the rest of the year with those dollar donations. I know that there's kiosks set up at the mall if people want to donate there as well. So those are ways that people can help.”

Donations for the Salvation Army food shelf can be made at the Apache Mall through the end of May, and QR codes will continue to be displayed around the mall food court for people to make donations online.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Salvation Army, like many food shelves across America, has seen a great increase in the number of people in need of service from it over the last two years. The Salvation Army food shelf has been averaging 400 families a month in need of their services since the start of 2022. The lunch program for the Salvation Army at their Service Center has been averaging between 75-100 people daily over the last month.

The Rochester Salvation Army food shelf is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.