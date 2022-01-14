Sam Hunt to lead Treasure Island summer concerts

WELCH — Treasure Island Resort and Casino announced country musician Sam Hunt will perform Friday, July 8, as part of its 2022 summer concert series.

Country singer Ryan Hurd will open the concert.

Hunt, based in Nashville, wrote music for Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban before finding his own success with songs like “Leave the Night On” and “Take Your Time.”

The 2021 summer concerts broke records for Treasure Island, public relations manager Aaron Seehusen said, with two sold-out shows by Luke Bryan and Lizzo, and an average outdoor concert attendance of more than 10,000 listeners. The casino distributed more than 16,000 tickets for the Luke Bryan show.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at TIcasino.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

If You Go

What: Sam Hunt

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8

Where: Treasure Island Resort and Casino,

Cost: $42.50-119, TIcasino.com