Santa, waffles and fundraising help Pine Island kids

PINE ISLAND — A visit from Santa on Saturday in Pine Island was about more than kids lobbying for gifts and a place on the "Nice" list.

Breakfast with Santa, a holiday tradition going back more than a generation, serves as a fundraiser for Pine Island's early childhood education program as well as a holiday party.

"We fund our scholarships for preschool tuition, and we fund buses for field trips," said Kelly Barker, the Early Childhood Family Education director.

Barker said there are nearly 300 children enrolled in Pine Island's daycare program, and another 150 who are in the preschool program.

The event, held at the Middle School/High School cafeteria, features activities from cookie decorating and visits with Santa to performances by the school choir and orchestra, serenading the crowd with holiday classics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan Kutz, age 4, accompanied by his parents Danielle and Ken Kutz, said the highlight for him was Santa and a conversation concerning his hope for a red fire truck and a new train under the tree this year.

Danielle Kutz said the breakfast is a nice way to interact with and give back to the community.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Gunderson said she's hoping for some makeup for Christmas, but added that decorating the cookies was a highlight of the morning. Her older sister, Nevaeh, had already eaten her cookie.

There was plenty of food all around, with Belgian waffles complete with all the fixings for breakfast.

Kara Cordes, the Pine Island Community Education coordinator, said the event is probably one of the best-loved family events in Pine Island. In addition to help from the community education and early childhood staff, the Pine Island Lions Club helps serve and clean up.

The goal of raising $5,000 is approached on three fundraising fronts, Cordes said. First, there is the donations made for each person eating waffles. Second, soy candles from Country Corn Crib in Utica are sold for people doing a little Christmas shopping.

And, finally, a silent auction raises funds with bidding on items also sourced from the region. More than 50 organizations and individuals donated to their effort or silent auction items to make the day a success.

Barker said Breakfast with Santa has seen as many as 700 attendees in past years, and Saturday's numbers, despite the continued pandemic, seemed to be headed toward that total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pine Island City Council member Mike Hildenbrand said he's attended for years, dating back to when his own children were in the early childhood program in Pine Island. Now, as a member of the Lions Club, he's there to lend a helping hand.

"Waffles and little people and Santa Claus," Hildenbrand said. "You can hardly go wrong with that."