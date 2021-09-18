Saturday morning fire destroys camper; no one injured

No one was hurt in an early-morning camper fire that destroyed the travel trailer and a nearby shed.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the fire at Bobs Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road, with four fire engines and a truck shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The camper and shed were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

While firefighters tackled the blaze, others worked to ensure the flames didn’t spread to nearby campers and sheds in the park.

The travel trailer, which is where the fire started, was deemed a total loss, along with the shed, according to the Rochester Fire Department. The estimated value is $15,000.

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.