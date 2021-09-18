SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Saturday morning fire destroys camper; no one injured

Firefighters worked to ensure early morning blaze at Bob's Trailer Court did not spread to other campers.

Bob's.jpg
Rochester firefighters work to extinguish a camper and shed fire at Bob's Trailer Court, shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. (Photo provided by Rochester Fire Department)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 18, 2021 12:56 PM
Share

No one was hurt in an early-morning camper fire that destroyed the travel trailer and a nearby shed.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the fire at Bobs Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road, with four fire engines and a truck shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The camper and shed were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

While firefighters tackled the blaze, others worked to ensure the flames didn’t spread to nearby campers and sheds in the park.

The travel trailer, which is where the fire started, was deemed a total loss, along with the shed, according to the Rochester Fire Department. The estimated value is $15,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related Topics: FIRESROCHESTERROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link