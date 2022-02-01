SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Saturday speakers series planned throughout Black History Month

Local NAACP branch hosts this, plans other community activities into summer

NAACP logo
NAACP
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 01, 2022 09:27 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Branch NAACP has announced a speaker series starting Saturday to observe Black History Month.

The series will be broadcast live from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday in February on the Rochester Branch NAACP Facebook page.

Scheduled programs are:

  • Feb. 5 – Racial Covenants in Housing and Redistricting, with a look at a statewide and national initiative to eliminate the covenants from the deeds and real estate records, as well as a look at latest Census data.
  • Feb. 12 – DMC: What’s in It for Me; Questions and Answers for the Community of Color, with a moderated panel of representatives from DMC, the City of Rochester, and members of the community.
  • Feb. 19 – Let’s Take Time to Remember: A Memorial for the Freedom Fighters and Those Lost to Violence in our Community, Our State and Our Nation in 2021, observing the NAACP branch's legacy of paying homage to heroes, freedom fighters and people who have lost their lives due to violence.
  • Feb. 26 – Black Art Excellence: A Celebration of Black Art, a moderated discussion showcasing Najee Dorsey, CEO and founder of Black Art in America.

The NAACP branch also has plans underway for the local NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, which take place in the spring.
The banquet, the first in more than three years, will be a celebration of Black businesses in the community, with the annual NAACP awards presented and a keynote speaker. Ticket information will be provided at a later date.

The local NAACP branch and community also are preparing for the Juneteenth Celebration 2022 in Rochester, which will be held from noon to 5 p.m. June 18 in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

