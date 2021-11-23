Scammer takes $1,800 in gift cards from Rochester woman

An email scam bilked $1,800 from a Rochester woman Monday.

The woman told Rochester police that she was at work when she received an email that she believed had come from her boss. The email requested the woman purchase $1,000 in eBay gift cards then take photos of the cards' codes and email those photos to the "boss," said Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Because the business often buys gift cards, this did not seem out of the norm to the woman, she told police.

ALSO READ: Family distraught after dog shot by hunter near Pine Island Arie, an Alaskan Malamute, was let out early Saturday morning then found in a ravine Sunday.

Shortly after sending the codes for the $1,000 worth of gift cards, a second email asked her to purchase another $800 in gift cards and follow the same procedures. When that was done, a third email arrived asking for another $600 in gift cards, Moilanen said.

"After the third time, she called her boss," Moilanen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boss told the woman she had not asked for gift cards to be purchased, and that is when the woman called law enforcement.

"The email came from a Gmail account, executivemanagement52@gmail.com," Moilanen said.

Moilanen cautioned that anyone asked to buy gift cards and send the numbers over email or phone should confirm the identity of the requester. Law enforcement has repeatedly advised that a person should not call or respond to a phone number sent to them, but instead, look up the organization's contact themselves and use that contact information.