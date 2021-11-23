SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Scammer takes $1,800 in gift cards from Rochester woman

Emails led a woman to believe boss was asking her to buy gift cards, email codes on back.

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
November 23, 2021 12:01 PM
An email scam bilked $1,800 from a Rochester woman Monday.

The woman told Rochester police that she was at work when she received an email that she believed had come from her boss. The email requested the woman purchase $1,000 in eBay gift cards then take photos of the cards' codes and email those photos to the "boss," said Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Because the business often buys gift cards, this did not seem out of the norm to the woman, she told police.

Shortly after sending the codes for the $1,000 worth of gift cards, a second email asked her to purchase another $800 in gift cards and follow the same procedures. When that was done, a third email arrived asking for another $600 in gift cards, Moilanen said.

"After the third time, she called her boss," Moilanen said.

The boss told the woman she had not asked for gift cards to be purchased, and that is when the woman called law enforcement.

"The email came from a Gmail account, executivemanagement52@gmail.com," Moilanen said.

Moilanen cautioned that anyone asked to buy gift cards and send the numbers over email or phone should confirm the identity of the requester. Law enforcement has repeatedly advised that a person should not call or respond to a phone number sent to them, but instead, look up the organization's contact themselves and use that contact information.

