Scammers impersonate Kasson police officers

KASSON -- Residents here are being warned that scammers are making phone calls claiming to be a Kasson police officer and requesting payments in gifts cards.

The scammers also spoofed the police department's phone number, making the number appear similar to the department's.

"The combination was kind of new from what we've dealt with here," Kasson Police Chief Josh Hanson said. "So you've just got to hold your ground, say no, and report it to your local law enforcement."

The Kasson Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that "a legitimate government agency will not call and request gift cards for payment."

The scammers have been calling residents and telling them that they have warrants out for their arrest, and that payment in the form of gift cards is needed. The scammers even go as far as to use the real names of Kasson police officers.