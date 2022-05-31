Schaeffer Academy Class of 2022: Graduate List
—A—
Sarah Augeson
—B—
Colton Barnacle, Elise Berryhill
—E—
Claire Ekbom
—G—
Matthew Gingerich
—K—
Aidan Kluth
—L—
Micah Lahr, Joseph Lash
—M—
Jake Maynard, Andrew Merry, Jarrett Minot, Faith Monson, Lydia Montalvo, Cole Morgan
—S—
Sarah Strack
—T—
Isaac Trondson
—V—
Bryce Van Schepen
—W—
Addison Wernimont, Peter Wolfe
