Schaeffer Academy Class of 2022: Top Graduates
Top graduates submitted by Schaeffer Academy.
May 31: Lourdes High School & Schaeffer Academy
June 1: Century High School
June 2: John Marshall High School
June 3: Mayo High School
All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 4, Post Bulletin print edition.
Claire Ekbom
Parents: Cari and Dale Ekbom; Activities: choir, soccer (captain), softball (captain), cross country, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Choir, Orchestra, SEMYO, Student Council, Young Life; Scholastic Achievements: co-salutatorian, Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude, Mayo dependent scholarship, People’s coop scholarship, Faith in action scholarship, National Latin Exam Silver Medal; Community Service/Volunteer Work: SEMYO-Mentor, Meals on Wheels; Future Plans: Bethel University, St Paul, Nursing.
Faith Monson
Parents: Kathryn “Kady” and Karl Monson; Activities: volleyball (captain), tennis (captain), basketball, soccer, band, choir, Yearbook (editor); Scholastic Achievements: co-salutatorian, Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude, Science fair Regionals 2nd place ribbon, History Day state, American Legion Post 92 Americanism Scholarship, Elks National Foundation Legacy Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: volunteer at Berean Community Church, Feed My Starving Children, Channel One Food Shelf; Future Plans: Cedarville, University, Ohio; Biology or Forensic Science, Tennis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Isaac Trondson
Parents: Cherie and Justin Trondson; Activities: cross country, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Robotics, Student Council, Cross Country; Scholastic Achievements: co-salutatorian, Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude, National Merit Commended Student, National Latin Exam Gold Medalist; Future Plans: US Army Infantry Active Duty.
Peter Wolfe
Parents: Marcy and Steve Wolfe; Activities: student council (officer), soccer (captain), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Drama, Choir, Euro FC Futbol, MN RUSH Club Soccer; Scholastic Achievements: valedictorian, Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude, AP Scholar, National Merit Commended Scholar, Gold and Silver National Latin Exam Awards, Wagner Art Award, VFW Voice of Democracy 2nd place regional award, History Day State qualifier, STEM Science Fair Physics Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: volunteering at Autumn Ridge Church, Salvation Army, and Next Chapter, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sports Camps volunteer; Future Plans: University of Washington, Seattle; Mechanical Engineering.