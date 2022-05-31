SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
Schaeffer Academy Class of 2022: Top Graduates

Top graduates submitted by Schaeffer Academy.

Schaeffer Top Grads.png
By Staff reports
May 31, 2022 01:00 PM
Schaeffer Grads List.png
Local
Schaeffer Academy Class of 2022: Graduate List
Submitted by Schaeffer Academy.
May 31, 2022 01:00 PM
By  Staff reports
Graduation list publishing schedule

May 31: Lourdes High School & Schaeffer Academy

June 1: Century High School

June 2: John Marshall High School

June 3: Mayo High School

All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 4, Post Bulletin print edition.

Claire Ekbom

Schaeffer Academy Top Graduates - Claire Ekbom
Claire Ekbom.
Contributed

Parents: Cari and Dale Ekbom; Activities: choir, soccer (captain), softball (captain), cross country, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Choir, Orchestra, SEMYO, Student Council, Young Life; Scholastic Achievements: co-salutatorian, Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude, Mayo dependent scholarship, People’s coop scholarship, Faith in action scholarship, National Latin Exam Silver Medal; Community Service/Volunteer Work: SEMYO-Mentor, Meals on Wheels; Future Plans: Bethel University, St Paul, Nursing.

Faith Monson

Schaeffer Academy Top Graduates - Faith Monson
Faith Monson.
Contributed

Parents: Kathryn “Kady” and Karl Monson; Activities: volleyball (captain), tennis (captain), basketball, soccer, band, choir, Yearbook (editor); Scholastic Achievements: co-salutatorian, Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude, Science fair Regionals 2nd place ribbon, History Day state, American Legion Post 92 Americanism Scholarship, Elks National Foundation Legacy Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: volunteer at Berean Community Church, Feed My Starving Children, Channel One Food Shelf; Future Plans: Cedarville, University, Ohio; Biology or Forensic Science, Tennis.

Isaac Trondson

Isaac Trondson
Isaac Trondson.
Contributed/Justin Moreland

Parents: Cherie and Justin Trondson; Activities: cross country, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Robotics, Student Council, Cross Country; Scholastic Achievements: co-salutatorian, Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude, National Merit Commended Student, National Latin Exam Gold Medalist; Future Plans: US Army Infantry Active Duty.

Peter Wolfe

Schaeffer Academy Top Graduates - Peter Wolfe
Peter Wolfe.
Contributed

Parents: Marcy and Steve Wolfe; Activities: student council (officer), soccer (captain), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Drama, Choir, Euro FC Futbol, MN RUSH Club Soccer; Scholastic Achievements: valedictorian, Honor Roll Summa Cum Laude, AP Scholar, National Merit Commended Scholar, Gold and Silver National Latin Exam Awards, Wagner Art Award, VFW Voice of Democracy 2nd place regional award, History Day State qualifier, STEM Science Fair Physics Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: volunteering at Autumn Ridge Church, Salvation Army, and Next Chapter, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sports Camps volunteer; Future Plans: University of Washington, Seattle; Mechanical Engineering.

