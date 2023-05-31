99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 31

News Local

Schaeffer Academy Class of 2023: Top Graduates

Submitted by Schaeffer Academy.

Schaeffer Top Grads.png
By Staff reports
Today at 10:35 AM
Schaeffer Grads List.png
Local
Schaeffer Academy Class of 2023: Graduate List
Submitted by Schaeffer Academy.
May 31, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Graduation list online publishing schedule

May 31: Schaeffer Academy, Rosa Parks Charter High School & RPS Online

June 1: Lourdes High School & Century High School

June 2: John Marshall High School & Mayo High School

All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 3, Post Bulletin print edition.

Minsoo Choung

2023 Choung Minsoo.jpg
Minsoo Choung
Contributed / Schaeffer Academy

Parents: Rok Seon Choung and So Yang Cho
Activities: Soccer, basketball, choir, orchestra, student council
Scholastic Achievements: Valedictorian
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Great Love Mission’s Church
Future Plans: Wheaton College majoring in biology on a pre-med track

Graham Visser

2023 Visser Graham.jpeg
Graham Visser
Contributed / Schaeffer Academy

Parents: Gregory Visser and Laura Visser
Activities: Soccer, basketball, choir
Scholastic Achievements: Co-Salutatorian
Future Plans: US Army — cryptological linguist

Levi West

2023 West Levi.jpg
Levi West
Contributed / Schaeffer Academy

Parents: Jonathan West and Hope West
Activities: Basketball, baseball, car restoration
Scholastic Achievements: Co-Salutatorian
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Rochester Assembly of God Church
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to study computer engineering

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
