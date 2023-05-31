Schaeffer Academy Class of 2023: Top Graduates
Minsoo Choung
Parents: Rok Seon Choung and So Yang Cho
Activities: Soccer, basketball, choir, orchestra, student council
Scholastic Achievements: Valedictorian
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Great Love Mission’s Church
Future Plans: Wheaton College majoring in biology on a pre-med track
Graham Visser
Parents: Gregory Visser and Laura Visser
Activities: Soccer, basketball, choir
Scholastic Achievements: Co-Salutatorian
Future Plans: US Army — cryptological linguist
Levi West
Parents: Jonathan West and Hope West
Activities: Basketball, baseball, car restoration
Scholastic Achievements: Co-Salutatorian
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Rochester Assembly of God Church
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to study computer engineering
