Scheels holds kettle match through Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER — Rochester's Scheels store is matching up to $5,000 of all donations to Salvation Army kettles on the counters of its Apache Mall store through Christmas Eve.

The donations will support The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Campaign and provide financial support for thousands of Olmsted County residents in need.

“Red Kettle Matches make such a big difference; everyone who puts money in a red kettle loves knowing that their gift makes that much more of an impact,” Salvation Army Major Cornell Voeller said in a statement announcing the match.

The match follows countywide kettle matches by Think Bank and Mayo Clinic .

