News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Scheels holds kettle match through Christmas Eve

Retailer is adding up to $5,000 in donations made at its store.

120720.N.RPB.SALVATION.ARMY.BELL.07899.jpg
Vincent Arnold, of Dodge Center, donates money into a Salvation Army red kettle Monday Dec. 7, 2020, at the Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza location in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
December 19, 2022 09:27 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester's Scheels store is matching up to $5,000 of all donations to Salvation Army kettles on the counters of its Apache Mall store through Christmas Eve.

The donations will support The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Campaign and provide financial support for thousands of Olmsted County residents in need.

“Red Kettle Matches make such a big difference; everyone who puts money in a red kettle loves knowing that their gift makes that much more of an impact,” Salvation Army Major Cornell Voeller said in a statement announcing the match.

The match follows countywide kettle matches by Think Bank and Mayo Clinic .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRETAILNONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
