News | Local
School board candidates spar over equity and diversity

"Our teachers are not school counselors. We can have resources for that, but when you're in the school room, let's teach academics," candidate Kimberly Rishavy said, challenging many of the priorities the school district's current administration has undertaken.

Candidates for Rochester School Board seat 5 speak during a forum held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Rochester Public Library.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
July 14, 2022 12:24 AM
ROCHESTER — In a three-way race for Rochester School Board's seat 5, two of the candidates took aim at each other about what the fundamental role of a school should be during a forum Wednesday night.

The forum, one in a series, was hosted at the Rochester Public Library by the League of Women Voters. The candidates included Kimberly Rishavy, A. Mohamed "Chief" and incumbent Jean Marvin.

Rishavy — one of four conservative candidates running as a bloc — repeatedly accused the school district of "coddling" its students, such as through its equity-related initiatives. At various points, she specifically called out her opponent, Marvin, as part of what she sees as the problem.

Rochester School Board candidate Kimberly Rishavy speaks at a forum, held July 13, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

"Our teachers are not school counselors. We can have resources for that, but when you're in the school room, let's teach academics," Rishavy said.

In response, Marvin strongly defended the school district's efforts to educate children through a more holistic approach.

"If kids are stressed, if they're feeling like failures, if they're depressed, they can't learn," Marvin said. "If they feel they don't belong, they won't learn. You can't just throw a bunch of facts at kids and say 'suck it up'. You have to care about the whole child."

Rochester School Board candidate Jean Marvin speaks at a forum, held July 13, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Throughout the debate, the two went back on forth on a number of issues, one of which was the topic of diversity.

RPS has a student body whose makeup is more than 45% minority. In comparison, teachers of color make up only a small percentage of the overall staff. Because of that, the district is specifically trying to diversify its ranks.

Rishavy challenged the need to do so.

"Why are we talking about color?" Rishavy said. "Why can't someone just be qualified? Why can't it be based on your education and your knowledge?"

Marvin took the opposite stance, arguing that children learn better when they are exposed to educators that look like themselves — when they're exposed to educators who have a similar background to themselves.

"Who cares? Our students care," Marvin fired back. "They learn better when there are diverse teachers — when there's a diverse student body."

Marvin also spoke about how the district has served many students very well, but that it hasn't taught every students very well.

The third candidate, Mohamed, seemed to combine the two arguments regarding diversity. He said that having a diverse teaching staff is helping, and that he himself benefited from it.

He also spoke about the importance of retaining teachers, not just getting them in the door in the first place.

"My feeling is, hire those capable, whatever background of diversity they come from," Mohamed said.

Mohamed also spoke about creating partnerships between the school district and industry leaders, as well as a parental academy program to increase parents' involvement in the district. He described the school system as "one of the greatest community assets."

Rochester School Board candidate A. Mohamed "Chief" speaks during a forum on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
