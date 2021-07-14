School Board meeting disruption unnerves students, parents

Mary Gorfine thought Tuesday night's School Board meeting would be a chance for students to see civil discourse in action.

What she saw, she said, was far from civil. The sights of agitated commenters commandeering the meeting left those students and other students of color and their parents unsettled.

Gorfine, program coordinator for the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission, said the students she brought felt intimidated and scared. One declined to speak on the record for fear of their safety.

“It kind of seemed like a mob,” said Yasmin Ali, who will be a senior at Mayo High School this fall. “It kind of seemed like mass hysteria.”

She first learned that a group was there via text messages from friends who attended the meeting.

Members of a group decrying "government speech," critical race theory, and the mask mandates within the district spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. They carried signs denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement, dominated the public comments portion of the meeting, and talked over other commenters.

They interrupted the meeting with a group prayer and left before the School Board took up the business on the meeting agenda.

Ali’s friends at the meeting, who are Muslim, said they were intimidated by the display.

“They were worried, and I was just very concerned and worried about them,” she said.

Multiple commenters claimed the district was indoctrinating students with critical race theory, which isn’t taught in any RPS K-12 curricula, district officials said.

“I don’t know where they got the idea it’s embedded in our curricula,” Ali said, adding that she would like to see racial equity explored more in school.

She said she took an ethnic studies class that is offered in all three high schools. However, much of the conversation about race, equality and other issues she hears are initiated by students.

“I think they got it all wrong,” Ali said of the group that disrupted the meeting Tuesday. “We’re the ones who want to learn about each other and have these conversations.”

Parents and others who regularly attend the School Board meetings said the behavior was unsettling.

“As a Black parent, I look at our school board, our cabinet, as stewards of the community,” said Kamau Wilkins, co-founder of Rochester for Justice. “To have people come at them like this … to see them railroaded like this, is pretty disgusting.”

Wilkins, who has been critical of the district for its racial disparities in discipline and achievement among students of color, said he always felt pressure to keep his tone and demeanor calm and non-threatening.

Seeing video of people yelling and pointing, Wilkins said he would have been met with sterner rebukes, or possibly police escort from the room.

The meeting also demonstrated the organization of opponents to equity efforts in schools.

“When Rochester for Justice or the racial equity advisory team merely asked for people to show up in support, we’d get maybe five people there,” Wilkins said.

Ali said that concerns her.

“It kind of worries me, because oftentimes, the loudest voices in the room are the first you hear,” she said. “The student voices should be at the center.”

“These people, from what we saw last night, are motivated,” Wilkins said. “Meanwhile, the well-meaning non-racists are just sitting on the sidelines cheering on the Black and brown people, but do nothing under the hot, seething anger of what amounts to white supremacy.”