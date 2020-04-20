A request to extend Rochester’s southeast boundary to accommodate a new middle school was rejected Monday.
The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 to deny the request from the Rochester School District. Council member Shaun Palmer was alone in supporting the annexation.
“These are tough,” Council President Randy Staver said. “I don’t know that there is necessarily a right or wrong answer.”
The district was pitching a proposal to build a new middle school on nearly 80 acres of land on property commonly known as Hart Farms, along 40th Street Southwest, west of 18th Avenue. The building would be part of the construction funded by the recent voter-approved $180.9 million referendum.
Rochester Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz said the site was identified following nearly two years of work with its consultant, Duluth-based LHB Inc.
“We truly believe this is the right location for our students and our district,” he said.
Kevin Holm of LHB Inc. echoed the sentiment, adding that the plan is largely based on past residential development and a need to find a school location that can take capacity pressure off of John Adams and Willow Creek middle schools.
He said elementary students living in the boundaries of the two schools, along with recent southwest housing development, demonstrate an emerging need for a new middle school in southwest Rochester.
“This site location is not based on future growth,” he said. “It’s based on the growth that’s been occurring for the last five, 10 and 20 years.”
City planners, however, cited pending growth as a key concern for recommending rejection of the annexation.
The 40 acres being discussed have been designated as an area for development in the next 20 years, but other property in the area is considered out of reach for annexation until after 2050.
Rochester Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser said her department is already receiving calls about future annexation of the surrounding property.
“We already know this conversation alone has triggered added interest,” she said.
That interest could spur added changes to the city’s sewer development plan and the potential need for a new fire station, she added, pointing out the two issues could cost the city $45.3 million.
Holm and Muñoz said the added costs aren’t tied to the proposed school construction and would only be required if other growth was allowed by the city.
Council members said the conflicting views hadn’t seen movement in recent months, which left lingering questions and concerns.
“I see all sorts of red flags with this,” council member Michael Wojcik said.