School nurses 'bridge the gap' for Rochester youth

ROCHESTER — Brittney Chon knew she wanted to become a school nurse back when she was in junior high. Whenever she could, she would hang out with her school's nurse in the health office.

"I was that kid that came in a lot because I liked the atmosphere in the health office," Chon said. "So I kind of always knew I'd go into it."

As she got beyond her junior high days, Chon started her nursing career by working in pediatrics, then the ICU. But she eventually ended up in school nursing and is now a licensed school nurse with Rochester Public Schools. Chon works with Jennifer Diaz, the health office nurse for Overland Elementary School.

"I did long-term care for a few years, and I wanted a different setting," Diaz said. "I came here, loved it, and had my daughter, and now I work it for the schedule, because it works great — my daughter actually goes here."

Chon and Diaz are part of a team of roughly 50 school nurse professionals who provide care across RPS's buildings. And their daily workload is much more than bandages and ice packs.

"We have the opportunity, I think, to come alongside of our families and our students and build relationships over time that you don't always get in a hospital or clinic setting," said Leah Bancroft, a licensed school nurse and the district's coordinator of health services.

When a student has a new diagnosis, such as diabetes or epilepsy, school nurses can work with that student and their family to figure out the best way to manage that student's condition while they are at school. As the student gets older, Bancroft said, school nurses will gradually help students take on more responsibility for their medications and other health needs.

"We're helping them, we're doing a lot of it for them, and then eventually they're doing it with us," Bancroft said. "And then, of course, the goal, once they get to middle school and high school, is that they can be independent."

Jennifer Diaz, the health office nurse at Overland Elementary School, gets a medication for a student Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

School nurses also teach their skills to other school staff when needed. One example, Bancroft said, is training education support professionals how to help students eat and take medicine using the student's gastronomy tube, or g-tube.

"Even catheterizations — you don't think of those in a school setting, but we are doing those on a daily basis for our students," Bancroft said.

The ultimate goal, Bancroft said, is to help students have equal access to their education by providing services and interventions to meet their health needs, from glucose monitors to a place to lie down when they have a stomach ache. This goal can go beyond the school building's walls.

"We have a really unique opportunity to bridge the gap for our families and getting them access to health care," Bancroft said. "Do they have medical insurance? Do they have a health care provider? How do we get them community resources?"

School nurses focus on community health and connecting families to resources can shine in the summer. Last summer, Bancroft said the district partnered with Mayo Clinic to host immunization drives at three schools using the Mobile Health Unit. It's something Bancroft intends on doing again this summer to make sure students are ready to go back to school in the fall.

"Our students may not be here in the same way, but we're still trying to think of creative ways to provide health services," Bancroft said.

Throughout the summer, nurses such as Chon communicate with families over the summer to make sure students' medical information is up-to-date when they come back to school.

"We want to make it the best situation for the kids to return, not that they return and then it's like, 'Oh, you needed this, this, this, this," Chon said. "Let's get you situated so you can walk into school relaxed and ready to learn."

School nursing isn't exempt from the staffing issues caused by the ongoing nursing shortage in Minnesota and across the country. Bancroft said the district has supplemented its school nurse workforce with certified nursing assistants, and she often visits local nursing programs to talk to students about school nursing as a career option.

"There's a different side of nursing," Bancroft said. "We're seeing more of a community health perspective coming into our schools, caring for the whole child."

What keeps Chon, Diaz and Bancroft in this profession, they said, is their passion for students and their families.

"The reason why we're here and why we choose to stay is because of the investment in relationships with our students and our families," Bancroft said. "I think that is really foundational, and that's why we do the work."