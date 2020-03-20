Starting Monday, emergency workers in Rochester will be eligible for Emergency Child Care services at the city's elementary schools.
Eligibility was established by Gov. Tim Walz's order. Children of both Tier One and Tier Two workers who have children in kindergarten through age 12 can claim free care at schools during school hours, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Extended care for a fee is available before school, starting at 6:30 a.m. and after school, until 6 p.m., for $12 per day per child. Fees will be invoiced after April 6. The service is only for children who are enrolled in the Rochester Public Schools.
The definition of an emergency worker has recently been expanded. It includes health care workers, first responders, court personnel, correctional officers, and now food service workers, including grocery store employees.
Transportation services will be available for qualifying recipients. Parents must register for the service at rochesterschools.org and provide confirmation of employment in an emergency worker role, per the document Care for Children of Families of Emergency Workers available from the Minnesota Department of Education.