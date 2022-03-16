Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 16
News | Local

Schubring to run for state House in newly redrawn district

The new district wraps around Rochester

Randy Schubring
Randy Schubring.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 16, 2022 05:54 PM
ROCHESTER — Randy Schubring, a Mayo Clinic government and community engagement director, said he is running for the state Legislature in House District 25A as a Democrat.

House District 25A emerged as a new district in the Rochester area as result of redistricting, guaranteeing that whoever represents the area won't be an incumbent. The redrawing of legislative lines is done every year 10 years to equalize populations between districts. Schubring became the first person to announce a run for the new district.

“It’s an opportunity for the DFL to have a strong delegation from Rochester,” Schubring said.

Rochester’s delegation consists of four House representatives (two are Democrats, and two are Republicans) and two state senators (both are Republicans) from the Rochester area. If Schubring were to win and everything else remained the same, “it would add one more solid voice to the DFL,” he said.

The district wraps around the northwest, north and northeast sections of Rochester and includes Oronoco to the north and Haverhill Township to the east.

Schubring described himself as a lifelong party activist who has served on a number of board and governmental positions. They include serving as a member of the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission, being a former policy director for Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton and serving as former president of the Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association.

Schubring said that if elected, his legislative priorities would be to improve health care access and affordability, to promote environmental sustainability, and to serve as a vocal advocate for equity and inclusion.

“It's really important to get out and campaign because it is a new district,” he said. "I'm looking forward to door-knocking and learning about the issues and concerns that they want to see addressed at the Legislature."

