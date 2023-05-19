99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Scott Jensen will speak at a rally in Rochester on May 23

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Empire Event Center.

Jensen meet greet 11 .JPG
Scott Jensen, then-GOP candidate for governor and Chaska physician, greets a supporter at the Kathy's Pub rooftop in downtown Rochester Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:26 PM

ROCHESTER — Dr. Scott Jensen will speak at a town hall rally in Rochester on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The event will include discussion on how Jensen is suing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for alleged violations of his First Amendment and civil rights. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Empire Event Center, 1517 16th St. SW.

Jensen, a former Minnesota senator, gubernatorial candidate and practicing physician, has been investigated by the medical practice board six times. The allegations have been dismissed.

Find more news important to you

Jensen also wrote the book, "We’ve Been Played: Exposing the Triad of Tyranny" about Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Government's impact on health care.

The free town hall rally is hosted by Britt Noser, a former city of Rochester mayoral candidate, and is one of many visits Jensen has made to Rochester in the past few years.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Mustafa Rahsad Bush
Local
Competency evaluation ordered for Rochester Christmas murder suspect
May 19, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
RPD - ROBBERY.png
Local
Money taken in armed robbery at Chipotle in Northwest Rochester
May 19, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Orieon Thurston
Rochester in Color
'I want to be a mentor and give youth hope'
May 19, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


blooming prairie awsome blossoms logo
Prep
Blooming Prairie basketball coach John Bruns calling it quits after 24 years
May 19, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
MALINSKI.01.jpeg
Sports
Captain Jack: How Austin Bruins defenseman Malinski made a big impact in a short time
May 19, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Hochs.jpg
Business
Hoch Orchard & Gardens enters the initial stage of farm transition
May 19, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
05-16 Jesse high jump for PB.jpg
Prep
Pine Island track and field athlete Jesse Olson is his team's Renaissance man
May 19, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff