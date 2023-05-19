Scott Jensen will speak at a rally in Rochester on May 23

ROCHESTER — Dr. Scott Jensen will speak at a town hall rally in Rochester on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The event will include discussion on how Jensen is suing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for alleged violations of his First Amendment and civil rights. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Empire Event Center, 1517 16th St. SW.

Jensen, a former Minnesota senator, gubernatorial candidate and practicing physician, has been investigated by the medical practice board six times. The allegations have been dismissed.

Jensen also wrote the book, "We’ve Been Played: Exposing the Triad of Tyranny" about Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Government's impact on health care.

The free town hall rally is hosted by Britt Noser, a former city of Rochester mayoral candidate, and is one of many visits Jensen has made to Rochester in the past few years.