Scottish singer found dead in Rochester apartment

Darius Campbell arriving for the Suicide Squad European Premiere, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London.
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 16, 2022 01:48 PM
ROCHESTER — A 41-year-old Scottish singer and stage actor was found dead in a hotel by Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.

The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead at 11:53 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022, in The Berkman Apartments, 217 14th Ave. SW.

“The investigation into the cause of his death is still pending. There is no known threat to the public,” according to a statement from the police department.

In addition to what caused his death, it is unknown how long Campbell Danesh had been at The Berkman or why he was in Rochester. Management of The Berkman declined discussing Campbell Danesh or his death.

The Scottish singer was known in the United Kingdom as stepping onto the public stage by appearing in two UK reality music competitions “Pop Stars” in 2001 and “Pop Idol” in 2002.

He hit the top spot on the UK music charts in 2002 with the song, “Colourblind.” In 2004, he published a book titled “Sink or Swim" about his experiences in the music industry.

Campbell Danesh performed in a variety of London stage productions from 2005 to 2015, including “Chicago,” “Funny Girl”, and “Guys and Dolls.”

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
