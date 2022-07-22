SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
SE Rochester mobile homes sustain significant damage in Friday fire

The Rochester Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to multiple calls of a structure fire on the 1600 block of Marion Road SE. The fire extended to the adjacent mobile home, causing significant damage.

Rochester Fire Department responds to a structure fire at 4:28 pm on Firday, July 22, 2022 on the 1600 Marion Road Southeast.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
July 22, 2022 06:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Two mobile homes sustained significant damage during a structure fire on Friday, July 22, 2022, in southeast Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to multiple structure fire calls at 4:28 p.m. on the 1600 block of Marion Road Southeast in Rochester, Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said. When fire crews arrived, one mobile home was fully engulfed.

Due to the wind, the fire extended to a car next to the home and an adjacent mobile home.

"They were so close together we could not prevent the extension to the exposure next door," Kerska said.

Kerska said they believe nobody was inside the homes at the time of the fire and that he is not aware of any injuries at this time.

The home where the fire originated and the car next to the home are both a total loss, Kerska said, and the adjacent home sustained "pretty bad damage," but Kerska said he is unsure whether the home is a total loss.

The State Fire Marshall's Office responded to the fire and is currently investigating how the blaze originated.

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with the incident.

Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
