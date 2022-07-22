SE Rochester mobile homes sustain significant damage in Friday fire

ROCHESTER — Two mobile homes sustained significant damage during a structure fire on Friday, July 22, 2022, in southeast Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to multiple structure fire calls at 4:28 p.m. on the 1600 block of Marion Road Southeast in Rochester, Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said. When fire crews arrived, one mobile home was fully engulfed.

Due to the wind, the fire extended to a car next to the home and an adjacent mobile home.

"They were so close together we could not prevent the extension to the exposure next door," Kerska said.

Kerska said they believe nobody was inside the homes at the time of the fire and that he is not aware of any injuries at this time.

Rochester Fire Department responds to a structure fire at 4:28 pm on Firday, July 22, 2022 on the 1600 Marion Road Southeast. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

The home where the fire originated and the car next to the home are both a total loss, Kerska said, and the adjacent home sustained "pretty bad damage," but Kerska said he is unsure whether the home is a total loss.

The State Fire Marshall's Office responded to the fire and is currently investigating how the blaze originated.

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with the incident.

