Search for man who fled traffic stop led to soft-lockdown at area school Thursday

Obka Charles Phanuel, 21, was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving after revocation, marijuana in a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer on foot. He had not been officially charged as of Friday morning.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 17, 2021 11:40 AM
DODGE CENTER -- A Mankato, Minn., man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop, causing a soft-lockdown at an area high school.

Obka Charles Phanuel, 21, was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving after revocation, marijuana in a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer on foot. He had not been officially charged as of Friday morning.

A Minnesota State trooper performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on U.S. Highway 14 near Minnesota Highway 56 near Dodge Center just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The 2016 Jeep Cherokee stopped and Phanuel reportedly ran across a field and into a wooded area, according to a news release from the Minnesota State Patrol.

With the help of the Dodge and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Kasson Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, a perimeter was set up north of Highway 14, where law enforcement believed Phanuel to be hiding.

While law enforcement searched the area, Triton Public Schools Superintendent Craigh Schlichting sent out a notice to families that the school was put into a “soft-lockdown.”

Phanuel was arrested without incident by the Kasson Police Department and turned over to the State Patrol. The incident lasted about two hours.

