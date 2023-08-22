Search for new Rochester financial director adds up to specialized need

ROCHESTER — The search for Rochester’s next finance director remains a costly struggle.

Dale Martinson retired in June as the city’s combined finance director and information technology director, but only his former IT role has been filled after the city opted to split the two leadership duties.

“Our hope was we would have a finance director in place,” Rochester Deputy Administrator Aaron Parrish said, pointing to two failed attempts to hire a replacement since Martinson announced his retirement.

He said the first person hired was unable to report for work, due to personal issues, and the city was unable to reach terms with two other people offered the job after a second search was conducted.

“It’s a very dynamic market,” Parrish said. “These financial folks are in high demand right now.”

To fill the gap since Martison’s retirement, the city has contracted with Abdo Financial Solutions for up to 16 hours of services a week at the cost of up to $28,480 per month for 16 hours a week.

Parrish said the full contracted hours haven’t been reached, but the services have been needed to provide specialized expertise that’s not available among existing staff. He said the city was billed approximately $13,000 in June and $24,000 in July.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council agreed to extend the contract through October to allow the city to conduct a third search, which is expected to be conducted by a national firm through a $25,000 contract.

Council member Molly Dennis cast the sole vote against the interim agreement, stating the price was too high,

“It’s just outrageous,” she said, equating it to an individual salary.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the dollar amount in the contract shouldn’t be compared to a salary, since hiring staff would include paying for benefits and other expenses.

“It’s not one individual,” she said. “It’s contractual services with a company that has multiple individuals that exist.”

Dennis also questioned the staff decision to hire a recruiter, suggesting the money be used to provide a bonus to someone hired.

“I feel this price tag is incredibly astronomic,” she said.

Zelms said the plan is to continue to only use the Abdo Financial Solutions contract when access to specialized guidance is needed.