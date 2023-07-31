Search warrants in Madeline Kingsbury case unsealed

WINONA, Minn. — Dozens of search warrants filed by law enforcement following the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury earlier this year were unsealed by a district judge Monday, July 31.

Kingsbury's body was found in June and the father of her children, Adam Fravel, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Several electronics and a storage facility used by Fravel were searched, along with the couple's vehicles.

Prosecutors allege that Fravel killed Kingsbury and buried her near his family's residence in Mabel, Minnesota, where she was found.

Officers noted several slight scratches on Fravel that appeared fresh when he was first questioned by police.

Fravel has previously denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance and said he was cooperating with law enforcement.

Kingsbury's relationship with Fravel is alleged to have been rocky, with the couple attending therapy and allegations of physical abuse by Fravel rumored by Kingsbury's family and friends, the documents said. She was dating another man, something known to Fravel.

Kingsbury allegedly told a friend that if something were to happen to her, it was Fravel who did it, according to one of the search warrants.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury. Contributed / Winona Police Department

Law enforcement executed search warrants related to Kingsbury's boyfriend's phone and Tinder account.

Kingsbury, a 27-year-old mother of two from Winona, Minnesota, first went missing on March 31, 2023. Her body was found on June 7 by law enforcement on a rural road just north of Mabel.

The area had previously been searched and Kingsbury's body was missed because it was concealed in a wooded area.