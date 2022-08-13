Second annual Butterfly Fest spreads its wings in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER – Butterfly Fest hatched and spread its wings this year.

Students at Listos Preschool and Childcare took over Peace Plaza Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, for Butterfly Fest. The festival acted as part one to a fundraiser event day for Listos, while also educating the public about the connection butterflies have to the U.S. and Mexico.

This year marked the second iteration of Butterfly Fest, though this year saw a larger crowd in a larger space downtown. It’s an opportunity for the nonprofit dual immersion preschool and childcare center, which was founded in 2015, to show the community the importance of a dual immersion – Spanish and English – experience for young kids.

On top of childcare, which is open from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. year round, Listos provides high-level schooling to students.

“It’s a demanding job,” Christina Valdez, the executive director of Listos, said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into it, but the teachers are dedicated and passionate about it.”

And the festival helped prove that the work is worth it. At the beginning, students from Listos’ summer classes performed dances on stage.

“Seeing things like this, you can see they learned it,” Valdez said. “It really shows that they’re just absorbing everything.”

The crowd cheers after a class from Listos Preschool and Childcare performs during Butterfly Fest at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

A teacher sets a Listos Preschool and Childcare class up on stage during Butterfly Fest at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin