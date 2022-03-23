Second camera added to watch Mayo Clinic's Peregrine falcons

ROCHESTER — The first peregrine falcon egg of the season has landed.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Hattie laid her first egg on the rooftop of the Mayo Building. And this year, viewers have a second camera to watch Hattie and Orton during nesting season.

This year marks 35 years of the peregrine falcon program, a partnership between the Mayo Clinic and Midwest Peregrine Society.

Jackie Fallon is a naturalist and has been involved in the partnership since its inception more than three decades ago. The peregrine society started releasing peregrine falcons back into the Upper Midwest when the species was on the verge of extinction. Now, there are more than 350 nesting pairs of parents in the region, Fallon said.

“They're one of the few species that's been able to adapt to an urban landscape,” Fallon said. “Historically, they would have only been found in Minnesota up on the North Shore or along the bluffs of the Mississippi River, but, to a peregrine, having a box on top of a 20-plus story building in downtown Rochester with all the food if you possibly want, such as pigeons and other birds, is a great place to raise your family.”

The falcons have become a mainstay for residents of Rochester and patients at Mayo Clinic, to the point that some “patients schedule their appointments around peregrine nesting season,” Fallon said.

“I've been fortunate enough to be able to meet people from all 50 states and almost 30 different countries that have told me that watching the camera helps take their anxiety away,” Fallon said. “It gives them something else to focus on. Watching the female feed the chicks or watching the chicks hatch is very soothing to them. They now continue to watch the web camera, even from their home state or their home country, which is one of the advantages of technology today.”

For those watching, expect Hattie to lay a couple more eggs. Fallon said peregrine falcons usually lay three to four eggs, and they hatch after about 35 days. After, Fallon and the peregrine society band the chicks at about 3 weeks of age.

“That enables us to learn more about the population and determine how well the birds are doing and where they migrate,” Fallon said.

It’s expected that Hattie will lay at least another egg this week. Watch Hattie and Orton on the two cameras here.