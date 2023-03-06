99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Second inmate this year dies in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

Melvin Tyrone Bush, 59, was found not breathing in an Olmsted County jail cell Sunday afternoon. He was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Mark Wasson
March 06, 2023 03:16 PM

ROCHESTER — A 59-year-old inmate in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was found deceased around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, according to a news release from Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

Melvin Tyrone Bush was found not breathing during a well-being check and was pronounced deceased after being transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Mary's emergency room, according to Torgerson.

Bush was being held in the facility for a felony domestic abuse no contact order violation.

This is the second inmate death this year in the Olmsted County Adult Detention.

Russell James Simon Jr., 59, was also found not breathing during a well-being check on Jan. 16, 2023, and was pronounced deceased shortly after. Simon was being held on assault charges and a Minnesota Department of Corrections hold.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation into both deaths and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Officer will perform the autopsies. The Sheriff's Office had no update on the investigation into Simon's death.

No detention deputies are on administrative leave for either incident, according to Torgerson.

The Sheriff's Office offered condolences to both families.

The detention deputies in both cases began resuscitation efforts before a Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called to the detention center.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
