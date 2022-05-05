SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local

Second trial date for Rochester man charged in March 2019 murder set for May 16

A mistrial was declared in December 2021 in the trial of Muhidin Abukar after an Olmsted County District Court jury could not reach a unanimous decision. A new trial has been scheduled for May 16, 2022.

Muhidin Omar Abukar
Emily Cutts
By Emily CuttsMark Wasson
May 05, 2022 11:56 AM
ROCHESTER — Jury selection is set for May 16, 2022, for the second trial of a Rochester man charged in connection to the March 2019 murder of a 28-year-old man.

A mistrial was declared in December 2021 in the trial of Muhidin Omar Abukar, 33, after an Olmsted County District Court jury could not reach a unanimous decision after approximately 18 hours of deliberation.

Abukar is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the March 5, 2019, murder of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Roble's body was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (Olmsted County Road 20) and Simpson Road (Olmsted County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

A second man, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, of Rochester, was convicted in April of second-degree murder, aiding and abetting for his role in the murder. A sentencing heaing for Iman is scheduled for June 2.

Throughout Abukar's trial, jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses, including forensic scientists and special agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a special agent with the FBI and members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Abukar did not testify.

Prosecutors presented a large amount of cellphone data as evidence, tracking the movement of Abukar, Roble and Iman, in the late night hours of March 4 and early morning hours of March 5, 2019.

Abukar's attorneys, Paul Applebaum and Kenneth Udoibok, argued that prosecutors could not show who actually had the phones that night and therefore, could not prove Abukar was there.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
