Second year of goose-egg treatments gear up for Rochester parks

ROCHESTER — Volunteers are again being sought to treat goose eggs in city parks this spring in an ongoing effort to manage the number of resident geese.

“Wildlife management can be difficult to discuss, as geese have a long history in our community,” Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said. “We want to reassure the community that the steps being taken in managing the resident goose population are humane and will not eliminate geese in Rochester.

“Our management plan will not impact migratory geese that visit Rochester during the winter and return to the arctic regions of Canada in the spring. The goose management plan attempts to strike a balance of supporting wildlife, and ensuring parks and trails are safe for residents and visitors.”

Known as “egg-addling,” the Humane Society-approved procedure will be conducted in areas where there is a high concentration of resident geese.

Addling involves treating or replacing eggs between early March and late May to prevent them from hatching, with eggs tested before treatment to ensure they have not progressed beyond 14 days of their 28-day incubation period.

Eggs considered too far along in the incubation cycle will be returned to the nests.

Last year, Rochester volunteers found 77 nests with a combined 393 eggs in Silver Lake and Cascade lake parks. While at least 26 eggs were left untreated, most were coated with corn oil to prevent hatching.

Volunteers who had planned to help in the Silver Lake effort last year ended up protesting the activity since oiling was chosen over the use of ceramic replicas to trick geese into maintaining the nests while reducing hatching.

Both methods are approved by the Humane Society, as well as the U.S. Fish & Wildlife and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, but protesters said they considered the oiling option to be inhumane.

This year, volunteers are expected to use the replacement ceramic eggs in the addling process.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the effort, can sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/2wjv94vh .

Tom Keefe demonstrates the goose egg sinking in a bucket of water signifying it's age Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021, at Silver Lake as they start a process of oiling Canada Goose eggs to reduce the goose population. Post Bulletin file photo

The Rochester Park Board approved the current management plan to reduce geese numbers in 2020, following periodic closures of the new beach in Cascade Lake Park because of high levels of contamination linked to geese feces.

The city has reported an adult goose can drop one to 2 pounds of feces per day, which contains fecal coliform bacteria that, when found in rivers and lakes, may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms.

The South Fork of the Zumbro River in Rochester is classified by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as being impaired for recreational use because it contains too much fecal coliform bacteria.

Widman said the city has received complaints regarding goose droppings on city sports fields.

“I don’t know whether we’ve ever closed a sports field due to geese,” he said. “We’ve responded to parents’ complaints.”

Widman said the city’s current plan is a long-term solution that will require years of effort to limit the number of geese that spend the entire year in Rochester, rather than eliminating them.

“There are communities where zero is the number they go to,” he said, adding that some cities organize urban hunts and roundups.