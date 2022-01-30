SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Secret to cardboard sled racing: Laughter, lots of duct tape

Spark, the children's museum of Rochester, hosted its ninth annual Great Cardboard Sled Race on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.

racecarsled1.jpg
Spark, the children's museum of Rochester, hosted its ninth annual Great Cardboard Sled Race on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. A lot of creativity was on display as the entries included a classic race car, built by Ethan Knoop and his parental "pit crew."
Jeff Kiger - Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 30, 2022 11:57 AM
ROCHESTER — Some cardboard, several families, a snowy hill plus many rolls of duct tape added up to a lot of laughter on a chilly morning.

Spark, the children's museum of Rochester, hosted its ninth annual Great Cardboard Sled Race on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.

“It’s always great to see families working together. It’s a good opportunity to be creative and do something together as a family,” said organizer Melissa Brinkman before the 12 single sleds and the 12 family sleds trudged up the hill for the first of six races.

A lot of creativity was on display. Entries included a classic race car, a Minecraft sled with a creeper co-pilot, a Viking ship, a unicorn, a Green Bay Packer-inspired cheese wedge, a camper and even the Titanic (partially salvaged from last year’s Halloween costume).

The sleds all made it across the finish line, although some needed a lot of pushing to get there.

Six-year-old Ethan Knoop’s “Super Sled,” a blue race car with its own pit crew of mom and dad, didn’t need any help. He zoomed across the red line painted on the snow, although he was facing up the hill. The Super Sled got turned around on the way down and crossed the finish line in reverse.

The “camper” sled, steered by Khloe Tweite, also found success going backwards. The8-year-old’s personalized license plate, “Khloe’s Kamper” crossed the finish line before she did.

Other sleds crossed with adults pushing or at least running close behind.

The Viking ship stalled about halfway down the hill and the riders quickly found out that their cardboard oars weren’t much help in propelling them forward. Thanks to some teamwork, plenty of pushing and a lot of laughing, the ship finally finished the race.

Five-year-old Owen Flick’s Minecraft sled called TNT took home a trophy. However, an unfortunate collision with a pole near the finish line knocked off his cardboard creeper co-pilot just as he crossed the finish line of the final race.

Ethan, the super sled’s driver, and his pit crew were already making plans for next year.

“It took at least a dozen rolls of duct tape this year,” said Ethn's grinning father before the first heat. “Maybe next year, we’ll be able to get some sponsorship by 3M.”

camperjudging.jpg
Spark, the children's museum of Rochester, hosted its ninth annual Great Cardboard Sled Race on Jan. 29 at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. Khloe Tweite showed off her "camper" sled to the judges before the race began.<br/>
Jeff Kiger - Post Bulletin

