News | Local

Security system catches smoke, alerts homeowners to deck fire

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from entering the home.

Rochester Fire Truck
October 25, 2021 09:53 AM
Share

A motion detector caught the movement of smoke, helping alert the homeowners to a fire on their deck, according to a Rochester Fire Department report.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire at 11:21 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest in Rochester, according to a RFD statement. When the crews arrived, they found the deck at the rear of the home was on fire and just beginning to breach into the house. Theresidents had already evacuated the house.

A 200-foot hose line was deployed to extinguish the fire from the exterior. Crews also disassembled a portion of the deck to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

No one was hurt in the fire, and both the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

According to the homeowners, they were initially notified of the fire when a motion detector that is part of a security system on the house was activated by the movement of the smoke. The system sent a notice to them on their cell phones. Since it was an exterior fire, no smoke detectors were activated.

The Rochester fire marshal division is investigating the cause of the fire.

