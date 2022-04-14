Sell or destroy: Inside the tug-of-war for what could become Rochester's most expensive home

ROCHESTER — Hidden away in Southwest Rochester lies one unfinished home for sale that depending on who you ask, has the potential to be Rochester’s most luxurious home or is an eyesore deserving of a demolition crew.

The debate has become a tug-of-war for the 2630 Wild Rose Lane SW property's future. It pits the home’s owner, Tamanna Krebsbach, against the Rochester Township Board. While Krebsbach looks to sell the home, the board and neighbors in the community are looking to have it torn down.

“I’m very disheartened by it,” Krebsbach said. “There’s just no compromise. It’s just a tug-of-war with them. And instead of my neighbors coming together and saying, ‘Hey what can we do to help,’ I just feel like very unwelcomed.”

The unfinished house is listed for $1.5 million and sits on 4.5 acres. Construction has been halted on the home for the last two years after Krebsbach and her husband divorced and abandoned the idea of finishing what was supposed to be their dream house.

Neighbors in the area, however, are frustrated with the lack of progress and handed a petition with more than 100 signatures to the Rochester Township Board last September asking for something to be done.

Neighbors surrounding the unfinished home at 2630 Wild Rose Lane SW in Rochester filed a petition to the Rochester Township to have something done to the home. The Rochester Township since has filed an injunction to have the home demolished, claiming it's a hazardous structure. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

The board filed a lawsuit on March 24, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court calling for the home to be demolished for being in violation of the Minnesota Hazardous or Substandard Buildings Act.

“We owe it to our constituents up there to take action,” Board President Matt Kitzmann said. “They’ve been messing around for years with no action. It’s time. So, if they sell it, that’d be great. … Whether or not that’ll happen, I don’t know. We’ve been messing with this for years, and our voters are saying enough is enough, and I agree with them.”

Board member Nathan Clarke – whose listed address is on Wild Rose Lane Southwest, according to the board’s website – declined to comment.

Legal battles over the past two years with her builder and her divorce proceedings stopped all development of the home, but Krebsbach finally got full ownership of it in 2021. Not much later, in September, she accidentally found out her neighbors submitted their petition to the township board.

“I wasn’t even aware of a petition, I wasn’t aware of the board meeting. The only way I knew is because I called to complain about a German shepherd that was in my yard and wouldn’t get out,” Krebsbach said. “And the person goes, ‘Oh, you’re calling about that damn house.’ I go, ‘Excuse me, that’s my house.’”

Krebsbach and her family lived on the property dating back to 2013, before wanting to tear down their old home to build one Krebsbach believes would’ve been worth $6 million.

Realtor Robin Gwaltney, of Gwaltney Group/RE/MAX Results, was surprised when the couple approached her in 2017 with the plans to rebuild on the land, but once she saw their design plans, she understood why.

Spread across the four stories, the plans for the home feature a six-car garage, six bedrooms, and a top level for the sole purpose of being an “entertainment level.”

“They were super excited to build their dream home and they had an architect draw the plans and it was just breathtaking, completely different than anything else that was around here,” Gwaltney said of the design.

Krebsbach said all their permits were approved and the home’s design was submitted to the township before construction began on the property.

The couple invested roughly $2 million into building the home before they separated in 2019. Both of them decided that they didn’t want to live in the home and were advised to not spend any more money on it or sell it.

When Krebsbach was able to finally put the home on the market last year, it sold by the second day, Gwaltney said. The sale was contingent on the Rochester Township Board approving the reinstatement of the permits that had since expired, and the home meeting the township’s height restrictions for homes. The top level currently violates that restriction, Kitzmann said.

To meet the restriction, either the top level of the home must be removed, or the ground level around the house has to be raised — something that would require 1,100 dump trucks worth of fill around the home. That would require the permits to be reinstated, and a potential $1 million bond would need to be taken out by the buyer to repair any damage done to the road while transporting the fill.

Krebsbach said she and her former husband never were informed the home violated any height restrictions when they submitted their plans, nor was she informed at the time about fill being needed at the home. She said in 2018 that they pulled permits to put a retaining wall in after neighbors complained.

“Everybody started barking to the township about the height, then all of a sudden we were not where we needed to be,” Kresbsach said. “I mean, we have the house built, it’s up, and now they’re telling us we need to do something different and I’m not buying it.”

The potential buyer, however, was willing to get all the required permits and fill, Gwaltney said, but after meeting with the board, the buyer pulled their offer.

“The potential buyer said, ‘You know what, this is going to be more hassle than it’s worth because they’re really not interested in allowing me to bring in the fill,’” Gwaltney said.

Kitzmann said the only options he sees for the home are for it to be taken down, or have the top level removed because that many dump trucks would “destroy the road.”

Gwaltney said it’s unrealistic to ask for the top level to be removed as it’s part of the home’s draw to prospective buyers.

A verbal agreement was made between Krebsbach and the board, according to minutes from the Feb. 10, 2022, meeting of the Rochester Township Board. Krebsbach agreed with the board to give the township permission to take down the home if it wasn’t sold in the next 90 days.

A written agreement was drawn up but went unsigned. Krebsbach said she refused over language in the contract, but Kitzmann contends it was a stall tactic.

The board has now filed an injunction in Olmsted County District Court to have the home demolished for being in violation of Minnesota’s Hazardous or Substandard Buildings Act. The board claimed the top level of the home makes it a hazardous structure and thus in violation of the act.

A court date has not yet been set.

“We owe it to the people who live in that neighborhood to find the conclusion, (whether) it’s finished in the appropriate way or taken down,” Kitzmann said. “There’s just a beautiful neighborhood up there, and for those neighbors to have to stare at that thing for years and years, that’s not correct. We need to correct that.”

Krebsbach said she understands some of her neighbors' frustrations, but the whole situation has been out of her control up to now.

“I get they’re pissed off that it’s green and it’s been sitting there, but think about what we have had to go through,” she said.