Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SEMAC grant applications open

Nonprofit organizations starting art projects after Dec. 1, 2022, can apply for one of three grants.

SEMAC logo.png
Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council
By Staff reports
August 26, 2022 03:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Nonprofit organizations with art projects planned after December may be eligible for grants to fund the work.

The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council announced a call for arts programming proposals by nonprofit organizations that will begin projects after Dec. 1, 2022, and will complete the projects within a year. A capstone event is held for the public to view projects.

Also Read
20220824_092131.jpg
Business
Comedy club's return to bring weekly laughs to Rochester
Goonie's Comedy Club, which has been bringing comedians to Rochester since 2005, plans to host a show on Sept. 9, its first in the Crooked Pint Ale House’s new home within the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway.
August 24, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
071421-channel-one-0508.jpg
Local
Olmsted County throwing in $90,000 to fill Channel One shelves
Channel One is receiving $90,000 from federal COVID response funds received by the county to address increased need amid rising food prices and shortages.
August 18, 2022 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Eligible organizations have until Sept. 24, 2022, to complete and submit part one – a declaration of intent to apply for a grant – for all organizational grants. Following approval, part of the application will be sent to organizations with an Oct. 1, 2022, submission deadline.

The three organizational grants include:

Legacy Grants: Proposals for Legacy Grants are accepted from qualified applicants located in the SEMAC Region.  Matching funds are not currently required.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund will support arts focused activities in three key areas: 1) Arts and Arts Access, 2) Arts Education, and 3) Arts and Cultural Heritage. SEMAC encourages applicants to research and develop proposals that incorporate two or more of the key areas with an emphasis on creating lasting partnerships among regional nonprofit arts organizations and other nonprofit groups. In addition to eligible arts organizations, nonprofits that do not have arts as a primary focus, such as schools, senior centers, community education, cultural groups and colleges are invited to apply for $5,000.

Future funding of Legacy Grants depends on appropriate use of current funding. SEMAC urges arts organizations, non-arts organizations with an arts component, and government entities to apply. This is a highly competitive category.

Programming Grants: Proposals for Programming Grants offer funding of $5,000 to qualified applicants located in the SEMAC Region.  Matching funds are not required at this time.

Programming may be in one of two forms: Production Assistance is designed to support activities by arts organizations directly involved in the creation, performance, publication, and exhibition of art Presenter Assistance helps regional arts organizations and public or non-religious private K-12 schools sponsor appearances by touring artists or companies who have demonstrated high levels of artistic quality. These grants cannot be used for artist residencies in schools.

Small Towns/Rural Areas Grants: The Small Towns/Rural Areas grants offer funding of $5,000 to qualified applicants located in areas of the SEMAC Region with populations under 7,500. No matching funds are currently required.

SEMAC encourages the creation and development of art and arts organizations with populations under 7,500. The grant support may be used for assistance involving the creation, performance, publication or exhibition of art.

SEMAC is designated by the State of Minnesota Arts Board as the regional arts council for 11 counties in southeastern Minnesota: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.

More information about the grant application process or eligibility can be found at www.semac.org or contact the SEMAC office at 507-281-4848.

Related Topics: ARTS & ENTERTAINMENTNONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
IMG_0874.jpg
Business
$5 Pizza leaves Rochester, replaced by Danny’s Pizza in same location
Is the successor to $5 Pizza, Danny's Pizza, keeping prices the same as before? Or has Med City's newest independent pizza joint changed more things up than the name?
August 26, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
082522 COVID map redo.JPG
Local
Olmsted County sees COVID transmission rate lowered
Virus-related hospitalizations climb as the overall case rate drops in Olmsted County and several other Southeast Minnesota counties.
August 26, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Dover-Eyota Pigskin
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 26, 2022 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Bleu Duck Kitchen
Business
Bleu Duck Kitchen is hatching a new Mexican restaurant in Wisconsin
Jennifer Lester and Erik Kleven, the creators of the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester, are planning to open Taqueria Pato Azul in La Crosse, Wis. in mid-September.
August 26, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger