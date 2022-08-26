SEMAC grant applications open

ROCHESTER — Nonprofit organizations with art projects planned after December may be eligible for grants to fund the work.

The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council announced a call for arts programming proposals by nonprofit organizations that will begin projects after Dec. 1, 2022, and will complete the projects within a year. A capstone event is held for the public to view projects.

Eligible organizations have until Sept. 24, 2022, to complete and submit part one – a declaration of intent to apply for a grant – for all organizational grants. Following approval, part of the application will be sent to organizations with an Oct. 1, 2022, submission deadline.

The three organizational grants include:

Legacy Grants: Proposals for Legacy Grants are accepted from qualified applicants located in the SEMAC Region. Matching funds are not currently required.

The Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund will support arts focused activities in three key areas: 1) Arts and Arts Access, 2) Arts Education, and 3) Arts and Cultural Heritage. SEMAC encourages applicants to research and develop proposals that incorporate two or more of the key areas with an emphasis on creating lasting partnerships among regional nonprofit arts organizations and other nonprofit groups. In addition to eligible arts organizations, nonprofits that do not have arts as a primary focus, such as schools, senior centers, community education, cultural groups and colleges are invited to apply for $5,000.

Future funding of Legacy Grants depends on appropriate use of current funding. SEMAC urges arts organizations, non-arts organizations with an arts component, and government entities to apply. This is a highly competitive category.

Programming Grants: Proposals for Programming Grants offer funding of $5,000 to qualified applicants located in the SEMAC Region. Matching funds are not required at this time.

Programming may be in one of two forms: Production Assistance is designed to support activities by arts organizations directly involved in the creation, performance, publication, and exhibition of art Presenter Assistance helps regional arts organizations and public or non-religious private K-12 schools sponsor appearances by touring artists or companies who have demonstrated high levels of artistic quality. These grants cannot be used for artist residencies in schools.

Small Towns/Rural Areas Grants: The Small Towns/Rural Areas grants offer funding of $5,000 to qualified applicants located in areas of the SEMAC Region with populations under 7,500. No matching funds are currently required.

SEMAC encourages the creation and development of art and arts organizations with populations under 7,500. The grant support may be used for assistance involving the creation, performance, publication or exhibition of art.

SEMAC is designated by the State of Minnesota Arts Board as the regional arts council for 11 counties in southeastern Minnesota: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.

More information about the grant application process or eligibility can be found at www.semac.org or contact the SEMAC office at 507-281-4848.