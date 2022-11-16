Semi collides with car on Interstate 90 near St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — A North Dakota man was injured when the car he was driving collided with a semi at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

A 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada and 2021 Freightliner semi were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near St. Charles when the vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 34-year-old Jeffrey Christopher Stephenson, of Enderlin, North Dakota, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Brent Eugene Pettit, 57, of Trenton, Missouri, was uninjured in the crash.

The roads were wet Tuesday after a morning of snow. Snowy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday in the Rochester area.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Police Department, St. Charles Fire Department and St. Charles Ambulance also responded.