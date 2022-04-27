SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Semi destroyed by fire on Highway 52 south of Rochester

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

semi fire2.jpg
Firefighters extinguish semi truck and trailer fire on U.S. Highway 52 Southeast in Rochester on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 27, 2022 09:07 AM
ROCHESTER — A semi-tractor and trailer caught on fire in the median of U.S. Highway 52 at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The semi, which was hauling food, was fully engulfed in the median in the 4000 block of Highway 52 Southeast between Marion Road and County Road 1 when the Rochester Fire Department’s first engine arrived on scene. Responders stretched hand lines to attack the fire. Because there are no hydrants in the area, tankers were on the scene to supply additional water.

semi fire1.jpg
Firefighters extinguish semi truck and trailer fire on U.S. Highway 52 Southeast in Rochester on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department

According to the fire department news release, a typical vehicle fire response is handled by two engine companies and a truck company. But, due to the size of this semi fire, four engines, a truck and a tanker responded to the scene, along with a tanker from the Eyota Fire Department.

The driver exited the semi prior to first responders arriving on scene and was uninjured.

The truck, trailer and all contents were a total loss. No estimated cost of the damage was available because of the unknown value of the contents.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded.

semi fire3.jpg
Firefighters extinguish semi truck and trailer fire on U.S. Highway 52 Southeast in Rochester on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Related Topics: ROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTROCHESTERFIRESDOVER-EYOTAPUBLIC SAFETYALL-ACCESS
