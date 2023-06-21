Semi driver injured in rollover crash near LeRoy

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 63 near Le Roy on Wednesday afternoon, June 21, 2023.

A 2012 Peterbilt 384 semi was traveling south on Highway 63 when the semi overturned in the ditch while completing a left turn on 120th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The semi driver, 64-year-old Brian John Justin of Dover, Minnesota, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Le Roy Fire Department and Le Roy Emergency Services also responded to the scene.