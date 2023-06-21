Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Semi driver injured in rollover crash near LeRoy

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

LeRoy map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Staff reports
Today at 6:10 PM

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 63 near Le Roy on Wednesday afternoon, June 21, 2023.

A 2012 Peterbilt 384 semi was traveling south on Highway 63 when the semi overturned in the ditch while completing a left turn on 120th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Find more news important to you

The semi driver, 64-year-old Brian John Justin of Dover, Minnesota, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Le Roy Fire Department and Le Roy Emergency Services also responded to the scene.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Local
Public memorial service planned for Madeline Kingsbury on Sunday
June 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
AdobeStock_308791133.jpeg
Local
Peak energy alert issued Wednesday in southeast Minnesota
June 21, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Caledonia map.png
Local
Caledonia man injured in motorcycle crash
June 21, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_7414.JPG
Local
Rochester Schools look to 2024-25, hoping to add staff days and transition students to semester schedule
June 21, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL COURTS.png
Local
Rochester man charged for spreading child sexual abuse material
June 21, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
logo.jpg
Community
Happy birthday, and many happy birthdays to come
June 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Your Style - Rudi Braun
Lifestyle
Taking it from the streets
June 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy