Semi driver injured in rollover near Marion

The Milwaukee man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 23, 2022 09:36 AM
MARION TOWNSHIP — A Wisconsin man was injured after the semi he was driving rolled in the median on U.S. Highway 52 just before 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

A 2019 Freightliner semi was northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 45-year-old Howard Spencer Thomas of Milwaukee, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
