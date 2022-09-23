Semi driver injured in rollover near Marion
The Milwaukee man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
MARION TOWNSHIP — A Wisconsin man was injured after the semi he was driving rolled in the median on U.S. Highway 52 just before 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
A 2019 Freightliner semi was northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The driver, 45-year-old Howard Spencer Thomas of Milwaukee, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.
