Semi fire Thursday near Rochester leads to eight vehicles being destroyed
The semi-tractor trailer was hauling eight vehicles when it blew a tire and was lit on fire.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — A semi-tractor trailer hauling vehicles Thursday, June 17, 2022, on Interstate 90 caught fire and left eight vehicles a total loss, according to Rochester Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
According to Schueller, the semi was traveling westbound on I-90 around 5:27 p.m. when it blew a tire near mile marker 220. The trailer then caught fire and the eight vehicles it was hauling were destroyed.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Exclusive
First World Problems. Purple Goat Punch. Old Fashioned. Blackberry Mojito. Knobs and Hollers.
Exclusive
Combined youth group could include fewer members than either of the existing organizations.
Members Only
5th Avenue Rental Partners LLC bought five homes on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Second Street NW to make way for the development of a Hampton Inn and Suites.
Public meeting set for June 23 to hear ideas regarding city's natural resources.
Spring 2022 Dean's and President's lists
The theft of the copper wire allegedly happen earlier this week while construction is taking place at the school.