News | Local
|
Semi fire Thursday near Rochester leads to eight vehicles being destroyed

The semi-tractor trailer was hauling eight vehicles when it blew a tire and was lit on fire.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 17, 2022 10:05 AM
ROCHESTER — A semi-tractor trailer hauling vehicles Thursday, June 17, 2022, on Interstate 90 caught fire and left eight vehicles a total loss, according to Rochester Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the semi was traveling westbound on I-90 around 5:27 p.m. when it blew a tire near mile marker 220. The trailer then caught fire and the eight vehicles it was hauling were destroyed.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
