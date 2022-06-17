Semi fire Thursday near Rochester leads to eight vehicles being destroyed

ROCHESTER — A semi-tractor trailer hauling vehicles Thursday, June 17, 2022, on Interstate 90 caught fire and left eight vehicles a total loss, according to Rochester Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the semi was traveling westbound on I-90 around 5:27 p.m. when it blew a tire near mile marker 220. The trailer then caught fire and the eight vehicles it was hauling were destroyed.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.