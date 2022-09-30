We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Semi-vehicle crash injures 2 near Zumbrota

Both the driver and passenger of the Envoy had non-life threatening injuries.

Zumbrota map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 30, 2022 08:47 AM
NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP — A semi and SUV collided on U.S. Highway 52 between Pine Island and Zumbrota around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

The two vehicles, a 2022 Western Star 48 EZ-Hauler and 2007 GMC Envoy, were traveling north on Highway 52 when they collided near 490th Street, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

In the Envoy, both the driver, 70-year-old Francis Alex Koshenina of Burtrum, Minnesota, and passenger, 71-year-old Karen Elizabeth Koshenina, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Mayo Clinic, according to the report.

Fifty-four-year-old Jason Paul Spaeth of Moorhead, Minnesota, the driver of the semi, did not have injuries.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance also responded.

