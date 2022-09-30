Semi-vehicle crash injures 2 near Zumbrota

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP — A semi and SUV collided on U.S. Highway 52 between Pine Island and Zumbrota around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

The two vehicles, a 2022 Western Star 48 EZ-Hauler and 2007 GMC Envoy, were traveling north on Highway 52 when they collided near 490th Street, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

In the Envoy, both the driver, 70-year-old Francis Alex Koshenina of Burtrum, Minnesota, and passenger, 71-year-old Karen Elizabeth Koshenina, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Mayo Clinic, according to the report.

Fifty-four-year-old Jason Paul Spaeth of Moorhead, Minnesota, the driver of the semi, did not have injuries.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance also responded.