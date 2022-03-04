Sen. Carla Nelson announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer

ROCHESTER — State Sen. Carla Nelson of Rochester announced Thursday that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer but is now cancer-free, thanks to early screening.

In an interview with ABC 6 News’ Betsy Singer Thursday, Nelson said that she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in December, a very early stage of breast cancer development.

“It was because I had asked for advance screening because of my family history, that early screening-detected breast cancer at the earliest of stages — curable,” Nelson said.

According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center website, Stage 1 is a very early stage of invasive cancer.

“Tumor cells have spread to normal surrounding breast tissue but are still contained in a small area,” the website said. Stage 1A is when the tumor measures up to 20 millimeters (about the size of a grape), and there’s no cancer in the lymph nodes.

The five-year survival rate of breast cancer at Stage 1A is 99%, according to the WebMD Cancer Center.

Nelson, a four-term Republican who is running for re-election, said that after undergoing a lumpectomy — removal of the tumor — and radiation, “I am cured and incredibly thankful.” She did not say when she was told that she was cured.

“It’s just miraculous how cancer treatment has changed since the years previous when some of my family members had breast cancer,” Nelson said.

Nelson said she has authored a bill that would eliminate co-pays and deductibles for women who undergo advanced breast screening.

She said that many women put off their screenings during the pandemic, and her measure would ease the path for women “if that’s what your doctor thinks would be beneficial for you.”

She said her bill is waiting for a hearing.

