Sen. Dave Senjem left his fingerprints on the state

ROCHESTER — One unavoidable byproduct of serving in any legislative capacity is the sheer volume of paperwork the process generates. So if you’re like state Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester, who served in the Legislature for 20 years, my goodness, the things a person can accumulate.

Going through and putting into boxes all that accumulated stuff is the work of a week or two. It’s a ritual that befalls all legislators at the conclusion of their legislative careers. And as Senjem cleaned out his office located in the northeast corner of the State Office Building earlier this month, it was hard not to turn reflective.

Minnesota state Sen. Dave Senjem is completing a 20-year career in the Senate at the end of 2022. Over the course of those two decades, Senjem served on the state bonding committee either as chair or minority leader and played a major role in directing and funding billions of dollars toward bonding projects across the state. Contributed / Dave Senjem

It was, frankly, hard to throw some of the stuff away, Senjem said. Many of the papers — thank you notes, recognition awards and pieces of legislation — conjured personal memories, bringing back stories that led to legislation that Senjem either authored or supported.

They included Destination Medical Center, the largest economic development project in the state’s history, the U.S. Highway 14 expansion, the BioBusiness Center, the Oronoco sewer project, and a network of mental health facilities to name just a few.

“You just find all these chapters of your life — either bills or supporting documentation on those bills — and it’s just full of memories,” Senjem said.

Every legislator seeks to leave a legacy. Senjem left his fingerprint across the state in both large and small ways.

The Republican senator, who was first elected in 2002, served as both chairman and ranking member of the state bonding committee, a board that finds those projects that are worthy of financial support for the betterment of Minnesota. Even as a committee minority leader, Senjem wielded considerable influence in shaping what’s often called the public works bill “because it takes two to tango.”

Over the course of two decades, the Rochester senator played a key role in directing billions of bonding dollars toward building projects, from sewage and wastewater systems to road and bridge repairs, from veterans homes, athletic facilities and college campus projects to a $320 million renovation of the state Capitol building, where Senjem and other legislators’ names are etched on a bronze plaque and will be for as long as there is a Capitol building.

State Sen. Dave Senjem pours cups of sparkling wine during a ribbon cutting event for the new, four lane portion of U.S. Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna Nov. 9, 2021, near Claremont. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Recently, Senjem attended a Minnesota Association of Counties Convention, where a number of county commissioners approached Senjem and thanked him for his support for projects that benefited their communities.

“It was humbling, the number of commissioners that came up and thanked me for their bonding projects,” he said.

Senjem decided to retire from the state Legislature after redistricting. He was recently elected to a four-year term on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

And then there are the stories.

One memory that will always be special to Senjem involved the renovation of a swimming pool at the Phillips Community Center in South Minneapolis. The low-income area didn’t offer a lot of amenities for kids, and the swimming pool was run-down and dilapidated. Senjem became aware of the problem when a woman walked into Senjem’s office with six minority boys in tow.

“She walks into my office, and she says these boys need to know how to swim,” Senjem said.

Senjem’s support was key in getting two swimming pools built at the center, but it required overcoming a fair amount of opposition and political inertia.

“We actually, with little support from the City of Minneapolis or their park department, got that done,” Senjem said. “We had to pull Minneapolis to the table on that one. I could not believe it. But we did it.”

Senjem has a reverence for the history and traditions of the state Senate. In the whole history of the state, only slightly more than 1,300 people have served as state senators. Far fewer have had 20-year careers.

That reverence for tradition is how he ended up with an old walnut clock.

The clock once belonged to Nancy Brataas, only the second woman to be elected to the state Senate. The Rochester senator served from 1975 to 1992.

A clock shows the Rochester area state senators who have served in the Senate since the 1970s. Contributed / Dave Senjem

When she retired from the Senate in 1992 after a 17-year career, she gave the clock to then-Sen. Steve Dille of Dassel. When Dille retired in 2010, he then gave it to Senjem. Aware of the history that had attached itself to the clock, Senjem was able to get Brataas to sign the clock before she died in 2014.

He also got former and current Rochester senators to sign it, including former Sen. Sheila Kiscaden and current Sen. Carla Nelson. Now with his tenure set to expire, Senjem plans to hand “Rochester’s senator clock” off to Sen.-elect Liz Boldon, whose term starts in January.

Senjem said he knows some will regard this sentimental gesture as a bit mawkish and goofy, but for him, it hits the right note in terms of acknowledging the privilege of serving.

“Some people just laugh about it. But when you’re there, just the honor of being there is pretty special,” Senjem said. “So this clock sort of codifies or will codify over time, the honor and privilege of being able to serve our community in the state Senate.

“A hundred years from now, looking at that clock and seeing all those signatures, that’ll be quite a memento for somebody,” he said.

SENATOR SENJEM THROUGH THE YEARS:

