6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Sen. Klobuchar visits Rochester Public Schools to emphasize $1.9 million federal grant aimed at mental health

Amy Klobuchar said Rochester was chosen as one of the grant recipients partly because of its ability to build the program to scale and become a model for other districts.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Visits Rochester Public Schools
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a press conference to highlight federal funding for a partnership between Winona State University and Rochester Public Schools to support students' mental health needs Monday, March 13, 2023, at RPS's Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 13, 2023 05:36 PM

ROCHESTER — Emphasizing both the need and the opportunity to address it, Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited Rochester Public Schools on Monday to speak about the district receiving a federal grant of nearly $2 million aimed at the mental health crisis.

RPS first announced the grant in February. On Monday, Klobuchar said the district was the only one in the state, and one of 100 across the country, to receive a grant of its kind.

"We all know that we have come through a lot as a country," Klobuchar said. "The healing can start in the schools."

Also Read

As previously reported, the grant will focus on a partnership between RPS and Winona State University. Disbursed over five years, the funds will go toward "scholarships, district internship placements, and ongoing supervision and support to incoming masters level social work students at Winona State University," according to a press release.

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel, WSU master of social work program Director Alex Espadas, and RPS School social worker Akilah Sharif also spoke about the grant funding on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speakers framed the mental health crisis in the context of factors like the pandemic and social media, describing it as a matter of life and death for some youth.

Multiple district leaders spoke about how the partnership between RPS and WSU is a way to address the workforce shortage. Denise Moody, RPS director of development, said the program will especially be useful in the development of mental health workers of color — a growing need with a student body that is almost half minorities.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Visits Rochester Public Schools
Winona State University master of social work program Director Dr. Alex Espadas speaks during a press conference to highlight federal funding for a partnership between Winona State University and Rochester Public Schools to support students' mental health needs Monday, March 13, 2023, at RPS's Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Espadas said the trauma-informed program will be "uniquely equipped" to work with the growing population of refugees, immigrants, and first-generation students.

Klobuchar said Rochester was chosen as one of the grant recipients because of its ability to build the program to scale and become a model for other districts. She also described the existing relationship between RPS and WSU as a factor.

Pekel reiterated that, while also adding the district is in the heart of a major medical and research community, and that it has a diverse student population with disparities to address.

"I really do believe there's no place in the country that has the opportunity we do in Rochester to marry excellence and equity," Pekel said. "We're well positioned to do that with this project."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Visits Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a press conference to highlight federal funding for a partnership between Winona State University and RPS to support students' mental health needs Monday, March 13, 2023, at RPS's Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Visits Rochester Public Schools
Kellogg Middle School social worker Akilah Sharif laughs while speaking during a press conference to highlight federal funding for a partnership between Winona State University and Rochester Public Schools to support students' mental health needs Monday, March 13, 2023, at RPS's Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Visits Rochester Public Schools
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, speaks during a press conference to highlight federal funding for a partnership between Winona State University and Rochester Public Schools to support students' mental health needs Monday, March 13, 2023, at RPS's Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
retailshop1.jpg
Business
LeeAnn Zubay brings her tasty finds to a new downtown Rochester shop
March 13, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 12-18, 2023
March 13, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Derrick Days OCADC.jpg
Local
South St. Paul man sentenced to over 35 years for 2021 murder of Rochester man
March 13, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Prep
Hayfield girls draw big respect with No. 2 state seed
March 13, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Bock poke Novotny Robinson.JPG
Lifestyle
Bockfest at Little Thistle has roots in ancient tradition
March 13, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Rochester police suspect death last week was product of overdose
March 13, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
012721.N.RPB.kelly.SWIM.DUP.jpg
College
Austin's Logan Kelly qualifies for NCAA Division I Swim Championships
March 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck