With the Minnesota Legislature beginning its second week, Rochester Sen. Carla Nelson, Republican majority member and chairwoman of the Education Finance Policy Committee, is interviewed for this week’s "Belau Report."
In addition to telling us about last week at the Capitol, Nelson discusses the Minnesota constitutional amendment on education proposed by Neel Kashkari, president of the Ninth District Federal Reserve Bank, and Alan Page, retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice and what she thinks about it and whether it will make a change in the state’ s achievement gap. Nelson will also discuss plans for $54 million in one-time education funding for scholarships to high-risk youth, school safety and education training from the $1.2 billion surplus.
As a member of one of the tax committees, Nelson also comments on tax relief for individuals and charitable organizations, the governor’s bonding bill and goals for early childhood education. Lowering prices on prescription drugs and increasing deductibles for care are also Nelson's priorities for the session.
“The Belau Report” may be seen on Charter Spectrum channel 181 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Rochester, Byron, Eyota, Kasson, Mantorville, Stewartville and Zumbrota.