Sen. Tina Smith touts clean energy project, supports Biden's decision to tap oil reserve in Rochester visit

ROCHESTER — During a visit to Rochester Friday, Sen. Tina Smith touted a local clean energy project supported by Olmsted County and how it could benefit from President Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

Olmsted County officials are proposing to build a 30,000-square-foot addition to the county’s waste-to-energy facility that would enhance its recycling capabilities. The addition, called a materials recovery facility, is projected to cost $25 million, and the county is seeking $12.5 million in state bonding for the project.

Smith said the infrastructure bill was created to support projects like the county project.

“It’s a great project, and it’s exactly what we need to be doing and thinking about to increase sustainability, increase efficiency and reduce carbon emissions,” Smith said to a group of county commissioners and officials.

Smith, a Democrat, also stressed the statewide impact the infrastructure bill will have, with billions of dollars coming in to fix bridges, to repair highways and to support transit.

“I’m very optimistic that so many of these projects that have been languishing, waiting to get done, are now going to be able to get off the drawing board and into construction,” she said.

Smith spent the day in Southeast Minnesota. She paid a visit to a dangerous intersection at U.S Highway 14 and 60th Avenue Northwest, about a mile west of Rochester, and discussed a proposed interchange there.

She participated in a roundtable discussion with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and other city officials to talk about workforce development for Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

Smith’s visit came a day after Biden’s decision to release 1 million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for up to six months to help bring down global oil prices. A gallon of gas is now up to $3.99, twice what it was in 2020, according to statista. Smith said she supported the president’s decision to tap the oil reserve.

“We have to move our country as soon as we can to a clean energy future,” Smith said. “We also understand that there’s some things that we need to do urgently right now to help address the high price of gasoline and other energy prices.”

Biden pledged to move aggressively on a wide-ranging clean energy agenda when he was running for president. But circumstances have changed since then.

A rebounding economy is causing energy prices to spike, contributing to an inflation rate at a four-decade high. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also scrambled Biden’s energy agenda, as the U.S. looks to increase exports of natural gas to help Europe become less dependent on Russian supplies.

Progressives and clean energy advocates worry that Biden’s clean energy agenda is being overwhelmed by events and GOP opposition.

Smith said the country can do both.

“Gas prices have gone up about $1 since this terrible war in Ukraine has started,” Smith said. “A direct impact of that war (has) been on global energy supply. And the president is trying to (bring relief) for consumers right now. We can do that while also moving towards that clean energy future.”

One of the benefits of the proposed waste-to-energy addition is that it would separate out glass, metal and cardboard items that get thrown into the trash. Currently, those items go through the waste-to-energy combustion chambers, causing the metal and glass to melt, creating maintenance issues.

By sorting them out, they can be sent to recycling markets for money.

“So right now, when it goes through a waste-to-energy facility, there’s no value,” said Tony Hill, county director of environmental resources. “If we pull it out on the front end, there’s actually more value to that. It’s a cleaner recycle.”

