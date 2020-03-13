A proposed senior apartment complex in northwest Rochester is seeking $2.34 million in tax-increment financing support.
The proposed mixed-income development, known as Badger Hills Senior Housing Project, seeks to build 256 apartment units with expected rents ranging from $746 to $2,000.
Construction is planned north of Badger Hills Drive Northwest and approximately three blocks west of West Circle Drive.
Rochester Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth said the Coalition For Rochester Area Housing reviewed the proposal and recommended approval of the public financing support to the proposed rental housing geared toward residents 55 and older.
The plan also calls for 103 of the units priced for households earning 60 percent of the area's median income or less.
On Monday, the Rochester City Council, acting as the city’s economic development authority, will review the request following a public hearing.
The developer, Stencil Group LLC, initially requested $4.5 million in funding support on the $43.8 million project, but the coalition, which includes the city and Olmsted County, determined the request was too high.
Spaeth said Stencil Group agreed to defer a $1 million project developer fee to provide flexibility in financing the project, which made the lowered TIF amount feasible.
While TIF doesn't reduce the tax collected on a property, it documents that tax collected before development. A portion of taxes collected beyond that point is returned to the developer each year.
In the Badger Hills Senior Housing proposal, payments are expected to run approximately seven years with 95 percent of the TIF captured each year returned to the developer until the $2.34 million is reached.
The related development agreement requires the 103 apartments to maintain rents at 60 percent AMI for at least 15 years.
The proposal calls for 26 of the units to be priced for residents with incomes at 50 percent of the area median income and 77 at 60 percent.
Another 81 units will be priced for households at 80 percent of the area median income, while the remaining 72 apartments will be priced at market rate.
Half of the planned apartments are expected to be 675-square-foot, one-bedroom units, while 40 are 550-square-foot studios, according to the TIF request. The remaining apartments are two-bedroom units, with total square footages ranging from 800 to 950.