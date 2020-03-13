Upcoming meetings

Meetings during the week of March 16 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will be followed by a meeting of the city’s Economic Development Authority.

• Fire Civil Service Commission, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

Olmsted County

• Parks Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

• Civil Service Commission, 8 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 2 of the Government Center

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

• Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

• Rochester School Board Academy, 6 p.m. Wednesday in room 26 of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.