Senjem announces planned retirement from Minnesota Senate

ROCHESTER – State Sen. David Senjem announced Friday that he will not be seeking re-election.

The Rochester Republican, who was first elected in 2002, is in his 20th year in the Senate after six successful re-election bids.

“Representing Olmsted and Dodge counties in the Minnesota Senate has been an unbelievable honor and pleasure,” he said in a statement announcing his decision, “I will forever feel I was able to represent the greatest communities and the most incredible people on the face of the Earth.”

Redrawn legislative district maps that take effect with the next election will shift the senator’s hybrid urban-rural district to one that includes more of Rochester, where he previously served as a city council member.

As a senator, Senjem has served as Senate Minority Leader and, in 2010, led Senate Republicans to their first majority in 38 years of partisan elections, becoming the Senate Majority Leader.

He currently serves as chairman of the Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee and vice chairman of the Capital Investment Committee, along with being a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance Committee.

Throughout much of his time in the Senate, he held positions as minority lead or chairman of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, and in recent years led the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee, where he has pushed efforts to move Minnesota into a clean energy future.

In recent years, he has also led the push to develop mental health crisis centers throughout Minnesota, which included the Southeast Regional Crisis Center, 2121 Campus Drive SE, in Rochester.

While he won’t be on the November ballot, Senjem indicated his work will likely continue when he ends his two decades in the Senate.

“I have no immediate plans following my retirement but hope to continue to serve in my community and advance public policy following my time in the Senate,” he said.