Senjem files for Olmsted County commissioner seat

ROCHESTER — Dave Senjem has filed for an Olmsted County commissioner seat less than a month after announcing he won’t seek another term as a state senator.

“I just have a deep and abiding feeling about wanting to give back and make my community better,” he said of deciding to file for county office.

After 20 years serving Rochester and portions of the surrounding area in the Senate, Senjem said he decided to add his name to the county ballot after District 2 County Commissioner Ken Brown announced he wouldn’t seek another term.

Senjem said county government is an extension of state government in many ways, since decisions at the state level often dictate services locally. With his state experience, he said he’ll be able to serve as a vital connection to state agencies, if elected.

“It really seemed like a good fit,” he said, adding that several community members voiced similar opinions after he announced his plans to leave the state post.

Prior to winning his first term in the Senate in 2002, Senjem served 10 years on the Rochester City Council, so the Senate Republican isn’t a stranger to the nonpartisan nature of local government.

Filing for county offices started Tuesday, May 17, and runs through May 31.

Two-year terms in districts 1, 3 and 5 will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with four-year terms in districts 2, 4 and 6.