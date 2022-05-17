SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senjem files for Olmsted County commissioner seat

State senator announced plans to not seek another term in state office in April.

Dave Senjem mug
Sen. Dave Senjem
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 17, 2022 04:30 PM
ROCHESTER — Dave Senjem has filed for an Olmsted County commissioner seat less than a month after announcing he won’t seek another term as a state senator.

“I just have a deep and abiding feeling about wanting to give back and make my community better,” he said of deciding to file for county office.

80d638b5634fbf694f5870bd315aa09f.jpg
Local
Park Board appointment raises diversity concerns
Former council member tapped to fill seat after months of searching reportedly yields no other willing applicants.
May 17, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sheila Kiscaden
Local
Kiscaden seeking another term as Olmsted County commissioner
District 6 commissioner says she can provide continued experience during time of transition.
May 17, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
John Edmonds
Community
Edmonds continues looking beyond numbers to address racial disparities
Olmsted County's first black social worker set to start phased retirement this year.
May 17, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

After 20 years serving Rochester and portions of the surrounding area in the Senate, Senjem said he decided to add his name to the county ballot after District 2 County Commissioner Ken Brown announced he wouldn’t seek another term.

Senjem said county government is an extension of state government in many ways, since decisions at the state level often dictate services locally. With his state experience, he said he’ll be able to serve as a vital connection to state agencies, if elected.

“It really seemed like a good fit,” he said, adding that several community members voiced similar opinions after he announced his plans to leave the state post.

Prior to winning his first term in the Senate in 2002, Senjem served 10 years on the Rochester City Council, so the Senate Republican isn’t a stranger to the nonpartisan nature of local government.

Filing for county offices started Tuesday, May 17, and runs through May 31.

Two-year terms in districts 1, 3 and 5 will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with four-year terms in districts 2, 4 and 6.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
