99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Sensory-friendly Family Fun Day comes to Rochester on May 20

With a full day of activities, the Autism Resource Guide aims to create a safe and comfortable space for all friends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mayo Park.

Sensory Friendly Family Fun Day.jpg
The Autism Resource Guide is hosting a sensory-friendly Family Fun Day on May 20, 2023, in Rochester. The event was created to offer a safe and comfortable space for all families and individuals.
Contributed / Autism Resource Guide
By Staff reports
Today at 3:13 PM

ROCHESTER — Friends and families are invited to Rochester's first sensory-friendly Family Fun Day on May 20.

With a full day of activities, the Autism Resource Guide aims to create a safe and comfortable space for all friends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mayo Park by the Mayo Civic Center. The Autism Resource Guide is a free resource that provides accessible connections between families and resources within the community to serve the best interests of those on the spectrum, according to a news release from the organization.

The event is one of the Rochester Downtown Alliance's start-up events grant recipients, which each made a pitch in January for community events. Family Fun Day organizer Michelle Ensign, a mother of a nonverbal autistic son, shared her struggles in finding public events that accommodate children who are sensitive to sudden or loud noises or are in a busy, crowded environment near car traffic.

Find more news important to you

The activities include a petting zoo, virtual reality gaming, adaptive obstacle courses, giant foam/bubble pits, face painting, puzzles and sensory escape pods. Crafts, plant potting, therapy dogs, American Sign Language storytimes and turtle racing will also be available. To find a full list of activities and participants, visit the Autism Resource Guide Facebook page.

Fifty community organizations are participating in the event, including special needs advocacy groups, special needs service providers, inclusive community organizations, government departments, realty teams, medical and mental health clinics and non-profit charities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Autism Resource Guide connects the community through guidebooks, education and events. To learn more about the Autism Resource Guide, visit autismresource.guide.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Plainview Milk Products Cooperative logo
Business
Plainview milk company fined $17,820 for violating environmental laws at Wabasha County facility
May 11, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 7-13, 2023
May 11, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Nillerzzzzz release 2022 barrels 01.JPG
Business
Rochester breweries roll out the barrels for citywide craft beer week
May 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Gopher 50
Sports
Deer Creek Speedway holding out hope season opener won't get postponed again
May 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
BRUINS.WILDERNESS.jpg
Sports
Rochester's Kautz battling against Bruins in postseason once again
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
mug of Amanda Naim and Brad Neseth.
Business
Catalyst Art Design produces labors of love in every product
May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Prep
Mayo boys tennis team finally falls, but hope remains
May 10, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff