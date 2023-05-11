Sensory-friendly Family Fun Day comes to Rochester on May 20

ROCHESTER — Friends and families are invited to Rochester's first sensory-friendly Family Fun Day on May 20.

With a full day of activities, the Autism Resource Guide aims to create a safe and comfortable space for all friends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mayo Park by the Mayo Civic Center. The Autism Resource Guide is a free resource that provides accessible connections between families and resources within the community to serve the best interests of those on the spectrum, according to a news release from the organization.

The event is one of the Rochester Downtown Alliance's start-up events grant recipients, which each made a pitch in January for community events. Family Fun Day organizer Michelle Ensign, a mother of a nonverbal autistic son, shared her struggles in finding public events that accommodate children who are sensitive to sudden or loud noises or are in a busy, crowded environment near car traffic.

The activities include a petting zoo, virtual reality gaming, adaptive obstacle courses, giant foam/bubble pits, face painting, puzzles and sensory escape pods. Crafts, plant potting, therapy dogs, American Sign Language storytimes and turtle racing will also be available. To find a full list of activities and participants, visit the Autism Resource Guide Facebook page.

Fifty community organizations are participating in the event, including special needs advocacy groups, special needs service providers, inclusive community organizations, government departments, realty teams, medical and mental health clinics and non-profit charities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Autism Resource Guide connects the community through guidebooks, education and events. To learn more about the Autism Resource Guide, visit autismresource.guide.