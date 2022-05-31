Sepeda seeks to bring added fiscal responsibility to Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER — Dan Sepeda filed a challenge in Ward 1 of the Rochester City Council to bring added fiscal responsibility to the city

“We need some more responsibility there,” he said, adding that budget oversight is expected to be the focus of his campaign.

The program director of Fidelity Healthcare said he believes added spending restraint is needed “across the board” for the city.

He’s challenging incumbent council member Patrick Keane to represent the southernmost portion of the city on the council

Sepeda’s filing on Tuesday is expected to spur an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number of candidates from three to two for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Filing for city offices ended at 5 p.m. May 31.