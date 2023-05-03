Serious crash reported on Interstate 90 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — A serious crash on Interstate 90 in St. Charles temporarily closed a portion of the highway on Tuesday evening, May 2, 2023.
The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to a rollover crash east of Minnesota Highway 74. Traffic delays are expected in the area while crews work on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Emergency responders block the entrance to Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Emergency lights are seen in the east bound lanes of Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
