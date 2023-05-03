99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Serious crash reported on Interstate 90 in St. Charles

The crash is east of Minnesota Highway 74.

St. Charles Crash.PNG
A serious crash on Interstate 90 in St. Charles slowed traffic on Tuesday evening, May 2, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 8:09 PM

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — A serious crash on Interstate 90 in St. Charles temporarily closed a portion of the highway on Tuesday evening, May 2, 2023.

The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to a rollover crash east of Minnesota Highway 74. Traffic delays are expected in the area while crews work on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Interstate 90 in St. Charles
Emergency responders block the entrance to Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Interstate 90 in St. Charles
Emergency lights are seen in the east bound lanes of Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Interstate 90 in St. Charles
Emergency responders block the entrance to Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
